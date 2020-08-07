JPSO: Two men arrested for string of thefts at Metairie businesses

METAIRIE, LA – Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that two arrests have been made in the investigation into a string of thefts that occurred at Metairie businesses during the week of July 27.

As the investigation progressed, several Crimestoppers tips were received that identified the suspect as 39-year-old Scott Elmer, of Metairie.

Elmer was located in the 7600 block of Airline Highway on August 4. At the time of his arrest, Elmer was accompanied by 54-year-old Robert Walters, of Artesia, New Mexico.

Robert Walters

Detectives determined that Elmer was responsible for all of the referenced incidents, and that he was accompanied by Walters in the Metairie Road incident.

Elmer was booked with two counts of attempted theft, two counts of simple criminal damage, and one count of theft.

Walters was booked with one count of theft.

All of the charges are felony charges, and the estimated total amount of the damages to the businesses is around $5,000.