JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO) is participating in the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

JPSO officials said the campaign aims to prevent alcohol-related injuries and fatalities and will run from July 1-5. Deputies will offer heightened patrol with a focus on identifying and arresting impaired drivers.

Ahead of the campaign, JPSO officials remind drivers that drinking and diving is preventable and causes thousands of traffic fatalities each year. They also offered the following road safety tips:

Plan your safe ride home before you start the party, choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.

If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.

If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service, or a sober friend.

If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

Always wear your seatbelt – it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts