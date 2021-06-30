JPSO to increase DWI enforcement over Fourth of July holiday

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A day after the NOPD warned motorists to ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ during the Independence Day holiday period, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a similar edict.

As part of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission campaign, the JPSO is enhancing its effort to prevent alcohol-related injuries and fatalities.

The JPSO will be conducting increased patrols and enhanced DWI enforcement July 1-5.

 JPSO encourages everyone to enjoy themselves safely and to always have a designated driver. 

Motorists who are stopped and found to be under the influence will be arrested.

