KENNER, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a SWAT Roll in Kenner.

A large police presence is visible at the intersection of Airline Hwy. and Wilker Neal Ave.

According to JPSO, officers were responding to a call of shots fired when the suspect ran into a nearby home and barricaded himself in.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area until the all clear is given.

