JPSO: Suspect in custody after deputy-involved shooting in Metairie

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA — On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Senac Drive, in Metairie, to assist the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office in executing a search warrant.

After knocking and announcing their presence, deputies say the female residents opened the door and exited the home.

She advised that her husband, 79-year-old James Millet III, remained inside, and he was refusing to exit.

Reports show that deputies cleared the rest of the home, and found the suspect held up in a bedroom, armed. The suspect refused to surrender, prompting the deputy to act.

Sheriff Lopinto says the deputy fired one shot, striking the suspect in the right shoulder. Deputies were then able to secure the weapon and take the man into custody.

After receiving treatment on the scene, the suspect was transported to UMC for treatment.

Upon his release from the hospital, he will be booked with aggravated assault on a police officer.

Additional charges are likely following the completion of the Attorney General’s Office investigation.