METAIRIE, La (WGNO) –The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office is asking for the publics help in locating a man missing out of Metairie.

Police are searching for 83-year-old Jima Williams. He was last seen on June 16 at his residence in the 2300 block of Edenborn Ave.

Williams is described as a black man 5’ 9”, weighing about about 211 pounds. he also has several medical issues that require medication.

JPSO says he may not be oriented to his surroundings.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call 911 or our Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300.