MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — On April 9, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a deadly shooting/crash in Marrero.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the homicide happened Saturday evening.

According to reports, just after 5:00 pm, deputies were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on Ames Boulevard near Rue Louis Phillippe.

When police arrived at the scene they checked the drivers and occupants for injuries and found one of the vehicles with a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.

At least one additional person from another vehicle was injured in the crash according to JPSO.

Additionally, deputies reported they also located several spent casings on Ames Blvd. near Mt. Kennedy Drive.

Investigators believe the victim was shot in that area, fled, then lost control of his vehicle and caused the crash at Rue Louis Phillippe.

Both the shooting investigation and crash investigation remain active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.