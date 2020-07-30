JPSO: One killed in shooting on Veterans Blvd. in Metairie

One killed in shooting on Veterans Blvd in Metairie

METAIRIE, LA – On Wednesday night, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office was investigating a homicide by shooting.

The incident occurred in the 6500 block of Veterans Boulevard in Metairie.

At around 6:00 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at the location.

A male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.