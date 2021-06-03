JPSO: Metairie apartment shooting leaves one woman dead

METAIRIE, La. — Around 4:00 a.m. deputies received a distress call in reference to a shooting at a Metairie apartment complex.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Houma Blvd.

At the scene, a female victim was discovered suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was found inside of an apartment at the complex.

According to JPSO Sheriff, Joseph Lopinto, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.