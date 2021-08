MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a homicide in Marrero Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a home in the 5500 block of Avery Drive.

When they arrived, they found a male victim who had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet determined a suspect or motive.

Anyone with any information on this incident should contact Crimestoppers or the JPSO Homicide Unit at 504-364-5300.