JPSO looking for robbery suspect pictured ignoring mask mandate

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a robbery suspect who was pictured inside a store with his face mask pulled down beneath his chin after the alleged robbery.

The unidentified man approached the victim in the 600 block of Terry Parkway around noon on August 3.

The suspect ordered the victim to hand over his property, and the victim handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the JPSO. The suspect then fled the scene.

A short time later, the suspect was recorded on surveillance video at a nearby business. In a still from that video released by the JPSO, the suspect has a face mask looped around his ears but pulled down under his chin.

The position of the mask would do nothing to stop the coronavirus from spreading, but clearly reveals the suspected robber’s face.

The JPSO has not said whether the suspect will also face possible charges for disregarding the statewide mask mandate issued by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Robbery Section at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.