JPSO: Kidnapping grandmother arrested in Bogalusa, child unharmed

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Evelyn Miller has been arrested.

Just before 5:00 pm, Miller was arrested by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office at a hotel in Bogalusa. Adreana Miller was found during the arrest, and was unharmed. Evelyn Miller will be extradited to Jefferson Parish.

On Friday, 12-year-old Adreana Miller was abducted at gunpoint by her grandmother. Evelyn Miller will be charged with multiple counts, all related to the kidnapping.

Adreana was taken at gunpoint from 1516 Jefferson Highway at Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish. At around 5:00 p.m. Friday, Evelyn Miller entered Adreana’s hospital room to remove her from the hospital. When hospital staff attempted to prevent her from leaving with the child, she pointed a firearm at several of them. In making her escape from the location, she pushed one nurse to the ground and struck a security guard with her vehicle. No one was physically injured.