JPSO investigating Sunday morning homicide at Metairie apartment complex

METAIRIE, LA – On Sunday morning, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Clearview Parkway, around 8:50 a.m.

Arriving deputies located a male victim in the doorway of an apartment at the location. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time. Check back for updates.