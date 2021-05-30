JPSO investigating homicide in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— On Sunday around 1 a.m. the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office responded to a call to the area of the 500 block of North Elm St. in reference to gunfire.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound outside an apartment complex. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A second male was found located inside an apartment complex with a minor wound to the face. Deputies believe the wound may have been caused by gunfire. The second victim’s injuries were treated on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.