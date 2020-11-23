JPSO investigating early-morning homicide in Marrero

MARRERO – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning murder in Marrero.

Deputies were dispatched to the 6700 block of Mather Drive around 5:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting in that area. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of an unidentified man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.