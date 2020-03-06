JPSO investigating car break-ins in Old Metairie neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department is investigating a series of car break-ins in an Old Metairie neighborhood.

Deputies were called to an area near the intersection of Metairie Road and Beverly Garden Drive around 7 a.m. Friday morning to investigate break-ins to several dozen cars. The vehicle all appeared to have smashed windows.

Deputies could be seen taking fingerprints off of some of the vehicles that had been damaged.

It appears that the vehicles that were targeted were all parked on the street.

It is unclear when the break-ins took place and the investigation is ongoing at this time.