JPSO investigates Terrytown shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

TERRYTOWN, LA.– Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday evening in Terrytown.

At around 5:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Faith Place. Responding deputies located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO Detectives investigators at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.