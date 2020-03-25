JPSO investigates Terrytown shooting

TERRYTOWN, LA.– Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday evening in Terrytown.
At around 5:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Faith Place. Responding deputies located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and is currently listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO Detectives investigators at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.