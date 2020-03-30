JPSO investigates Sunday afternoon murder in Metairie

METAIRIE, LA.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder that happened in Metairie around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to investigators, deputies were called to the 4300 block of Airline Drive to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Deputies say that it appears that he man was actually shot in the 500 block of N. Elm Street and relocated to Airline Drive. The victim was treated by EMS, but died on the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.