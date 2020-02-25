JPSO investigates Harahan murder

Harahan, La.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Monday night in the 1300 block of Dickory Avenue.

According to investigators, deputies were called to the area shortly before 9:00 P.M. in reference to a woman who needed medical attention. When they arrived, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the woman died at the scene.

There is no motive or suspect information ready for release at this time. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of her family.