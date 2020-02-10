JPSO investigates body found near west bank canal

HARVEY, LA.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of a body in Harvey.

Investigators say that around 10:30 Saturday Morning, deputies were called to investigate a body found along a canal bank on the east side of the 1100 block of Tallow Tree Drive.

Deputies located a man, who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was located on the side of the canal that is within the city of Gretna, however our investigators believe the incident occurred in an unincorporated area of the parish. Based on this, JPSO will be conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.