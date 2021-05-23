JPSO Detective tragically succumbs to wounds suffered during 2016 arrest of Jarvis Hardy

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Detective Stephen C. Arnold on Sunday.

Arnold had undergone several surgeries at University Hospital and been under intense medical care since being shot five times, once in the neck, during a 2016 arrest of Jarvis Hardy.

He was 12 year veteran of JPSO having previously served as a Second District deputy and Narcotics detective. Arnold was 35 years old at the time of his injury, and was serving as a Detective assigned to the DEA Task Force.

Arnold received several commendations for his service including two Distinguished Service Awards and an Award For Valor.

He was awarded a Purple Heart at the time of his injury and will be posthumously awarded the JPSO Medal of Honor.

Hardy was arrested and is serving a 35 year sentence in a federal facility.

Funeral arrangements are currently being made and will be announced early in the week.