JPSO creates ‘Safe Zones’ for in-person exchanges following Facebook Marketplace murder

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office wants to make it safer for people to sell their property online.



The JPSO created two “Joseph Vindel Memorial Safe Exchange Zones.”

One is at the department’s Westbank Detectives Bureau in Harvey, while the other is at the Eastbank Operations Center on Metairie Rd.

The department named the exchange zones after Joseph Vindel, whose body was found Monday (March 8) after he was murdered while trying to sell his dirt bike to a stranger.

Both zones have 24-hour video surveillance.