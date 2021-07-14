JPSO confirms autopsy completed on body found in Metairie canal, results pending

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The results of an autopsy performed on an unidentified body pulled from a canal in Metairie, La., are pending according to a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Jason Rivarde told WGNO on Wednesday that the results autopsy completed on Tuesday could take as long as two weeks to receive, but reiterated an earlier report that foul play does not appear to be the cause of death.

The male body was discovered in the canal early Monday evening near the intersection West Napoleon Avenue and David Drive.

This is an ongoing investigation and WGNO will have more as further information becomes available.

