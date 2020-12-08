St. Charles Sheriff’s deputies locate body of missing Destrehan woman

NEW ORLEANS – A two-day search comes to a tragic end, as Sheriff Champagne announces that the body of 71-year-old Anna Mae Chauvin was located shortly before 12:00 p.m. on December 8, 2020.

Reports show that Chauvin died from exposure to the elements/cold weather.

“It is a very tragic ending and the family of Ms. Chauvin are in our thoughts and prayers,” stated St. Charles Sheriff Greg Champagne.

According to Sheriff Champagne, Chauvin, who suffered from dementia, went missing on the night of December 5th. Officers say she and her husband went to Lakeside Mall on Saturday afternoon where her husband lost track of Chauvin.

According to Champagne, she was dropped off at the Shell Station located at the intersection of Carolyn Drive and River Road in Destrehan about 10:00 or so on Saturday night.

During the investigation, detectives were able to locate a general area of New Sarpy, where Ms. Chauvin was last seen.

On Tuesday, with the assistance of a local helicopter company, Ms. Chauvin was located in a

wooded area just north of New Sarpy, and just West of Destrehan, near a drainage pumping

station.

Deputies immediately responded to the area and recovered Ms. Chauvin’s body.

At this point, no foul play is suspected, but all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the

integrity of the investigation.

Sheriff Champagne would also like to extend his thanks to Sheriff Joe Lopinto and the Jefferson

Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rayburn Correctional Facility, Louisiana Search and Rescue Dogs, Sheriff

Leland Falcon and Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Jefferson Levee District, Ponchatrain

Levee District, MYU Helicopters, and the Cajun Cost Search & Rescue group.