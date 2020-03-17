JPSO asks for help in identifying Metairie robbery suspect

METAIRIE– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a first-degree robbery that occurred over the weekend in Metairie.

Investigators say that around 5:30 pm on Saturday, the suspect entered a business in the 2700 block of Airline Drive. He indicated that he was armed as he demanded property from the employee. The employee complied, and he was able to flee the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to call Detective Danny Lassus of our Robbery Section or contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.