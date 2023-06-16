JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Deputies are investigating after a two-year-old child was shot at a home in Marrero on Friday, June 16.

Officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPS) said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Colony Court.

They said the two-year-old suffered an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Details about the child’s sex or condition weren’t released. The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

