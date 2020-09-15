Wednesday classes cancelled after 2-alarm fire at J.C. Ellis Elementary School

METAIRIE, LA – On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson Parish Fire Department was called to a local elementary school in response to a building fire.

According to Fire Chief Tibbetts, three classroom were damaged in the fire, which is now under control.

The fire was contained to one building, and damage is estimated to be near $100,000.

There have been no reported injuries.

Vicki Bristol, Director of Communications for Jefferson Parish Schools, released the following statement regarding the fire:

“This afternoon the fire alarm went off at J.C. Ellis Elementary. The fire department was immediately called, and the principal and district administrators rapidly reported to the scene. We are fortunate that no one was in the building, and the fire was quickly contained and put out by the local fire department. Officials are still determining how the fire was caused.



Although the fire was contained to a limited area, school will be closed tomorrow for students, teachers, and faculty, and all in-classroom and virtual instruction will be cancelled. This will allow clean-up to occur and ensure the building is safe to return.“

This fire is under investigation. Check back for updates.