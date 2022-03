NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, March 10 2022 the Jefferson Parish Fire Department began investigating a house fire in Metairie.

According to JPFD, the fire was reported from 3907 Bauvais Street.

Firefighters believe the fire started from a parked motorcycle, spread to the vehicle nearby, then to the garage, and to the apartment above the garage.

No injuries were reported.

2 people and 3 pets were displaced by the fire.