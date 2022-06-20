A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) – A Marrero man is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty on a charge of sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13.

On June 15, 40 year-old Abraham Aguilar was convicted by a Jefferson Parish jury, on a crime committed between Jan. 1, 2020 and Aug. 18, 2020. According to the court the victim was 11-years-old at the time.

At the same time, Aguilar was also convicted of misdemeanor sexual battery involving the same victim.

24th Judicial District Court Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach weighed the evidence in the misdemeanor offense, while the jury weighed evidence presented in the felony offense.

The jury was seated on Monday, deliberated for about 2 hours and reached unanimous verdict.

Aguilar is scheduled for sentencing on June 30.