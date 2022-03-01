NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s basketball redshirt junior guard Dynah Jones earned Player of the Week honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Monday. Each week the LSWA recognizes the top women’s basketball player in the state of Louisiana.



Jones received the honor after helping lead the Green Wave to a 2-0 week against American Athletic Conference competition by averaging 21.5 points on 50 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.



The New Orleans native tallied a career-high 25 points on 53.3 percent (8-of-15) shooting from the field in a home win over SMU Wednesday, February 23. She also connected at an 87.5 percent (7-8) clip from the free throw line while adding seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Jones followed that performance by leading the Green Wave in the scoring column again in a road victory over Temple on Saturday. Jones shot 46.7 percent (7-of-15) to score 18 points against the Owls. She also chipped in three rebounds and a pair of assists in Tulane’s 20th victory of the year. Her 18-point performance also helped her eclipse 1,000 career points at Tulane.



Up next, the Green Wave visits the Wichita State Shockers for the regular season finale on Wednesday, March 2. Tipoff between Tulane and the Shockers is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be aired live on ESPN+.



DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL TULANE ATHLETICS APP

Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.



TICKETS

Tickets for the 2021-22 season can be purchased by calling 504-861-WAVE (9283), logging on to TulaneTix.com or visiting the ticket office at the James W. Wilson Jr. Center.



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane women’s basketball (@GreenWaveWBB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane}