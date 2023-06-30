MARRERO, La (WGNO) –– As the summer heat intensifies, families are coming together to celebrate Red, White & Blue Splash Day to cool off in the pool and promote water safety.

The event is a joint effort by the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department, the Jefferson Community Foundation, and the YMCA of Greater New Orleans.

Louisiana ranks second in the nation for drownings, making these classes vital for many as more are likely to head to the pool this summer. So, the YMCA partnered with the Jefferson Recreation Department to offer free swim and water safety lessons.

For more information on these classes, visit the YMCA website here.

