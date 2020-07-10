John McDonogh statue across from Gallier Hall toppled

NEW ORLEANS – A statue of John McDonogh that stood in Lafayette Square across the street from Gallier Hall has been toppled.

The removal of the statue comes slightly less than one month after protestors wrestled free a bust of McDonogh from Duncan Plaza across from City Hall and threw it into the Mississippi River.

McDonogh, a slaveholder, was an extremely wealthy New Orleans resident who left his vast fortune to fund the creation of schools in New Orleans and Baltimore when he died. Many schools in both cities were named after McDonogh after his death and donation.

Two protestors were arrested after the Duncan Plaza bust was dunked in the river.