RIVER RIDGE, La. — John Curtis’ 26th win of the season sends the program past Brother Martin and into the semi-finals for the first time since 2015.

“11 out of our 12 players were in our program in some capacity last year. Only 6 of them played in the playoff game last year but then we added Autrail Maiining the 8th grader and I think 12 guys have a lot of experience dating all the way back not just to last year, but this summer when we had 28 practices, 26 varsity games and then this year we went through 14 OTTs, organized team trainings, 66 practices, 31 games coming into today and 3 scrimmage dates and they’ve just incrementally got better,” says John Curtis head coach Bill Lewit.

The Patriots have used skill development and a tough defensive brand of basketball to double their win total from a season ago.

“Statistically we’ve really been consistent all year long holding teams in check in terms of points per possession. They really understood their value on that end and how it makes the game so much easier even if we’re having an off night,” says Lewit.

Against Brother Martin, senior point guard Buddy Taylor led the Patriots with 18 points and has proven to be one of Curtis’ top defenders and assets when he has been on the court this season.

“The last two years he’s actually come to me injured off of football season. So, he’s gotten better each of those parts of the season the last 10 or 12 games. He was critical in the second half of district for us. It’s a guy whose teammates and coaches rely on in a lot of areas and leadership is one of them,” says Lewit.

Taylor is complemented by one of the Catholic Leagues most underrated prospects.

Senior forward, Laron Louis, has proven to be a force for the Patriots in their 30 games this season and he’s only getting better.

Louis finished today’s game with 12 points.

“He may be the best kept secret in the area. Nobody knows about him. He’s a 17-year-old senior. He won’t be 18 until September. He’s such a conscientious worker and loves to follow instructions and really buys into what we’re telling him,” says Lewit.

Another critical to piece to a Patriots team that has gotten hot at the right time, winning 9 of their last 10 games.

John Curtis will face St. Paul’s in the Division I semi-finals next week at the Cajundome.