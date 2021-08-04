Job Fairs across the state looking to get Louisiana folks ‘Back To Work’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans is among nine cities statewide which hosted a job fair, part of the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s “Back To Work” Louisiana campaign.

Now hiring! Join our Family! These are all signs that employers are hiring and want to hire now!

Tavares Walker with the Louisiana Workforce Commission said, “Our goal is simple. We are attempting to recover from a global pandemic. We’re attempting to put Louisiana families to work, but not just any job but a livable wage and to take care of their families and be productive members of society.”

The job fair here in New Orleans was held at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

“We are attempting to eliminate the barriers, the barriers for employers and potential employees so we thought it was a good idea to bring it all under one roof,” Walker said.

Jobs in the medical field, hospitality industry, law enforcement and so much more.

Edna Johnson was laid off because of the pandemic. She has 20 years of experience as a sales manager. She’s now looking to further her career.

“I feel that the many years that I have in Sales and hospitality will be a benefit to any corporation that’s looking to grow their sales department from the ground up. Job fairs like this give me the opportunity to meet many employers face-to-face and see what positions are available to apply for,” Johnson said.

