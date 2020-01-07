Job fair for 2020 Mardi Gras Clean-Up Operations

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation and JOB1 announce the 2020 Mardi Gras Clean-Up Operations Job Fair to recruit more than 200 temporary employees during the Carnival season.

The job fair will take place on Friday, Jan. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the second floor of the JOB1 Business and Career Solutions Center (3400 Tulane Ave.)

Qualified individuals will be selected to attend an orientation session and register for a required, two-day job readiness class in advance of the Mardi Gras clean-up operations.

Temporary employees will earn $11.19 an hour with the potential to work up to 100 hours during the two-week Mardi Gras parade season, from Feb. 14 to Feb. 25.

“Due to the success of the partnership between the Department of Sanitation and JOB1, we have expanded the program each year to benefit as many residents as possible. We are very pleased that this partnership extends beyond Mardi Gras as we hire a number of persons who have gained valuable skills as a result of JOB1’s readiness programs,” said Sanitation Director Cynthia Sylvain-Lear.

Individuals who are actively seeking employment are strongly encouraged to attend the job fair and connect with JOB1.

Attendees must bring their Social Security card and State-approved photo identification card, in order to sign up for the job readiness course.

The Job Fair is sponsored by the City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation and the Office of Workforce Development.