Joaquin Phoenix flick, ‘C’mon C’mon’ premieres at New Orleans Film Fest tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Film Festival is hosting its Opening Weekend Gala Screening tonight at the Orpheum Theater of “C’mon C’mon” starring Joaquin Phoenix. The screening and Louisiana premiere takes place tonight at 7:30 p.m. and Director Mike Mills will be in attendance for a post-screening Q &A.

The movie also stars Gaby Hoffmann and Woody norman. “C’mon C’mon” tells the story of a radio journalist who travels the country interviewing a variety of kids about their thoughts concerning the world. Along the way he must take care of his young nephew, and that changes his perspective.

Here’s a trailer to the movie:

For New Orleans Film Festival information and tickets, click HERE.