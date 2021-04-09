Jewelry therapy is changing lives on the Northshore

HAMMOND, La. — Kamanthe Landry is an enthusiastic and joyful jewelry maker. But when the idea of recycling unwanted, broken, and forgotten jewelry pieces and turning them into new-found treasures first presented itself, she wanted no part.

“She said, ‘I do not like jewelry!’ and now she’s probably our No. 1 jewelry girl,” smiles Emily Bottner, Event Coordinator at Lynhaven Retreat Center. Redemption Nola jewelry was her idea.

Every Thursday, there’s a jewelry-making session at Lynhaven. Women living at the 18-acre oasis, run by the New Orleans Mission, come together to heal themselves while creating earrings they sell online and in local boutiques.

“I love it. We take all these broken pieces of jewelry like our lives were broken, and we make it into something beautiful,” says Marie Miller.

These women are the true gems, polishing away pain and replacing it with beauty, not only in the jewelry they make but also in their souls.

“I haven’t looked back; I just keep pushing forward and I thank God. I thank Him every day for bringing me here because it has saved my life,” says Marie.

“The women receive a portion of the money from each item they sell,” explains Emily.

Home parties and special events are opportunities for women to speak with others about how they have rebuilt their shattered lives.

“You get to a point where you don’t match up with your story,” says Kamanthe.

“You do not look like what your story says you’ve been through, and that’s a good thing.”

Customers receive a card that includes each woman’s redemption story, her number, and her name. Most earrings are $14 a pair.

To find out more, or to become part of someone’s redemption story by purchasing a one-of-a-kind work of art, go to www.redemptionnola.com.