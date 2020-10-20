Jefferson Transit service and schedule changes go into effect on October 25

JEFFERSON, LA – Beginning Sunday, October 25, Jefferson Transit is implementing a new system map in conjunction with several service changes and schedule updates across the system. New routes and schedule updates include:

E-1 VETERANS

The E1 has been simplified from its two separate legs (City Park & Downtown) to run one continuous route connecting the airport in Kenner to downtown New Orleans. The E1 route runs the length of Veterans Blvd. in Jefferson Parish, connecting to Canal St. in Orleans Parish via the Pontchartrain Expressway and City Park Ave.

The E1 will stop at major intersections along Canal St. on its way into and out of downtown New Orleans.

The E1 will no longer stop at the RTA’s Cemeteries Transit Center on Canal Blvd.

The E1 will connect to RTA’s 27 and 45 routes at the stop underneath the Pontchartrain Expressway.

New later service from downtown New Orleans will be provided with the last bus leaving Loyola and Tulane at 10:23 p.m. seven days a week.

E-2 AIRPORT

The E-2 Airline route has been expanded to service into downtown New Orleans seven days a week. It will follow the same route as it does during the week.

New later service from downtown New Orleans will be provided with the last bus leaving Loyola and Tulane at 10:23 p.m. seven days a week.

W-2 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY

The W-2 Westbank Expressway will now run on Sundays.

W-3 LAPALCO

The W-3 Lapalco will now run on Sundays.

New later service from downtown New Orleans will be provided with the last bus leaving Loyola and Tulane at 10:23 p.m. seven days a week.

WSL WESTBANK SUNDAY LOOP

The WSL has been discontinued as a result of the expanded W-2 Westbank Expressway and the W-3 Lapalco.

W-6 GRETNA LOCAL

The W-6 Gretna Local has extended its route via the Westbank Expressway to Manhattan Blvd., right on Manhattan Blvd. to Fourth St., right on Fourth St. to the Gretna Ferry.

The W-6 Gretna Local will service Franklin Ave. in Gretna on the return trip from the Algiers Ferry Terminal.

New bus schedules are available on all 41 buses and at all transit facilities to help riders navigate the changes. Maps can also be found on the Jefferson Transit website at www.jeffersontransit.org.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov).