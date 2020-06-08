Jefferson Transit resumes service Monday at 10 AM

JEFFERSON, LA – Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Jefferson Transit (JeT) will resume services that were suspended on Sunday due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

All routes will begin at 10 a.m. from their scheduled time points, this includes fixed route bus service and paratransit van service (known as MITS).

More information about Jefferson Transit, including maps and schedules can be found here.

Residents can receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov), or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.