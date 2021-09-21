Jefferson, St. Charles announce post-Ida school plans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ida caused catastrophic damage throughout Southeast Louisiana, at least two local parishes affected by the category 4 storm have announced scheduling and re-opening plans for its schools.

The Jefferson Parish School Board has approved its plan to make up lost days due to Ida, which includes extending the academic year to June 9 for those students enrolled at the hardest-hit schools.

For other students, the year will close either May 26 or June 2 depending on how much time was missed.

St. Charles Parish Schools have announced a reopening plan that includes three phases.

Phase I schools will will see faculty return on Sept. 30 and students return Oct. 4:

  • Ethel Schoeffner Elementary School
  • Luling Elementary School
  • Mimosa Park Elementary School
  • R.J. Vial Elementary School
  • St. Rose Elementary School
  • Albert Cammon Middle School
  • J.B. Martin Middle School


Phase II schools will see faculty return Oct. 7 and students return Oct. 11:

  • Allemands Elementary School
  • Lakewood Elementary School
  • Harry Hurst Middle School
  • R.K. Smith Middle School
  • Landry Educational Programs Center
  • Satellite Center
  • Destrehan High School*
  • Hahnville High School*

*DHS and HHS will temporarily platoon at Hahnville High School


Phase III schools will see faculty return on Oct. 21 and students return Oct. 25:

  • Carver Early Learning Center
  • East Bank Head Start Center
  • New Sarpy Elementary School
  • Norco Elementary School

Parents can find out the latest news on Jefferson Parish Schools on the St. Charles Parish Public Schools on their respective website linked above.

