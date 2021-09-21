Jefferson, St. Charles announce post-Ida school plans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ida caused catastrophic damage throughout Southeast Louisiana, at least two local parishes affected by the category 4 storm have announced scheduling and re-opening plans for its schools.

The Jefferson Parish School Board has approved its plan to make up lost days due to Ida, which includes extending the academic year to June 9 for those students enrolled at the hardest-hit schools.

For other students, the year will close either May 26 or June 2 depending on how much time was missed.

St. Charles Parish Schools have announced a reopening plan that includes three phases.

Phase I schools will will see faculty return on Sept. 30 and students return Oct. 4:

Ethel Schoeffner Elementary School

Luling Elementary School

Mimosa Park Elementary School

R.J. Vial Elementary School

St. Rose Elementary School

Albert Cammon Middle School

J.B. Martin Middle School



Phase II schools will see faculty return Oct. 7 and students return Oct. 11:

Allemands Elementary School

Lakewood Elementary School

Harry Hurst Middle School

R.K. Smith Middle School

Landry Educational Programs Center

Satellite Center

Destrehan High School*

Hahnville High School*

*DHS and HHS will temporarily platoon at Hahnville High School



Phase III schools will see faculty return on Oct. 21 and students return Oct. 25:

Carver Early Learning Center

East Bank Head Start Center

New Sarpy Elementary School

Norco Elementary School

Parents can find out the latest news on Jefferson Parish Schools on the St. Charles Parish Public Schools on their respective website linked above.