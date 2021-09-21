Jefferson, St. Charles announce post-Ida school plans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ida caused catastrophic damage throughout Southeast Louisiana, at least two local parishes affected by the category 4 storm have announced scheduling and re-opening plans for its schools.
The Jefferson Parish School Board has approved its plan to make up lost days due to Ida, which includes extending the academic year to June 9 for those students enrolled at the hardest-hit schools.
For other students, the year will close either May 26 or June 2 depending on how much time was missed.
St. Charles Parish Schools have announced a reopening plan that includes three phases.
Phase I schools will will see faculty return on Sept. 30 and students return Oct. 4:
- Ethel Schoeffner Elementary School
- Luling Elementary School
- Mimosa Park Elementary School
- R.J. Vial Elementary School
- St. Rose Elementary School
- Albert Cammon Middle School
- J.B. Martin Middle School
Phase II schools will see faculty return Oct. 7 and students return Oct. 11:
- Allemands Elementary School
- Lakewood Elementary School
- Harry Hurst Middle School
- R.K. Smith Middle School
- Landry Educational Programs Center
- Satellite Center
- Destrehan High School*
- Hahnville High School*
*DHS and HHS will temporarily platoon at Hahnville High School
Phase III schools will see faculty return on Oct. 21 and students return Oct. 25:
- Carver Early Learning Center
- East Bank Head Start Center
- New Sarpy Elementary School
- Norco Elementary School
Parents can find out the latest news on Jefferson Parish Schools on the St. Charles Parish Public Schools on their respective website linked above.