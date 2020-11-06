Jefferson Parish Transit hosts ‘Holiday Donation Drive’

JEFFERSON, LA – Jefferson Parish Transit (JeT) in partnership with Casa Jefferson, Second Harvest Food Bank, Jefferson Chamber and Transdev, will be hosting its first-ever “Holiday Donation Drive”.

The donation drive will be collecting food and toys for individuals in need throughout November and December.

Individuals are encouraged to visit any of the below locations to donate nonperishable food and/or toys, which will be provided to those in need.

Donation Drive Schedule:

November 6, 7 & 8 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.): Neutral ground in front of Lakeside Mall

3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie

November 13, 14 & 15 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.): Lafreniere Park (the north side of the park)

3000 Downs Blvd. in Metairie

November 20, 21 & 22 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.): Elmwood Shopping Center in the parking lot of K-Mart

1200 S. Clearview Parkway

November 27, 28 & 29 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.): Marrero Community and Senior Center

1861 Ames Blvd.

December 4, 5 & 6 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.): Neutral ground in front of Lakeside Mall

3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie

December 11, 12 & 13 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.): Neutral ground in front of Lakeside Mall

3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie

December 18, 19 & 20 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) : Westside South Shopping Center in front of Academy & Rouses

64 W Bank Expressway in Gretna



For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov) or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.