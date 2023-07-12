ELMWOOD, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Council plans to team up with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to try to stop the local coyote problem.

The decision follows multiple complaints from people in Metairie who say coyotes are killing their cats.

Although coyotes were not on Wednesday’s council meeting agenda, parish officials had an idea that recent coyote neighborhood invasions would be a topic of discussion.

“I am telling you all you have got to do something,” Jefferson Parish resident Myrell Bergeron said while speaking to council members.

Bergeron was among the group, airing their frustrations over the coyote sightings in their neighborhoods.

“There’s not enough food on the levees anymore, so they’re coming into our neighborhoods, eating our pets,” said Darlene Villere, who lives in Metairie. “They’re not afraid of people.”

Some constituents believe if the problem is not addressed, people will independently euthanize the coyotes, creating a hazard for neighbors.

“I’m just here because I feel strongly enough that I don’t want to see this,” Bergeron said. “I don’t want to see the wild, wild west in Metairie.”

Jefferson Protection and Animal Welfare Services Director Michelle Brignac says a representative with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was supposed to attend the meeting to answer questions but was absent because of an illness.

The council agreed the best step moving forward is to host some sort of town hall.

“I mean, this is getting enough community attention,” Jefferson Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato said. “Could we possibly schedule that meeting at Wildlife and Fisheries’ convenience, not necessarily with a council meeting, just have a separate meeting, and we’ll notice it for that purpose, specifically?”

Brignac responded, “Okay, that’s going to happen. We’ll make that happen.”

Some in attendance spoke in opposition of coyote euthanasia and said the coyotes weren’t a problem.

A date for that town hall has not yet been set.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts: