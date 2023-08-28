JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — U.S. Representative Troy Carter, and Senior Adviser to President Biden, Mitch Landrieu, announced that Jefferson Parish will receive $19 million in federal funding as part of a new grant.

They said the funding is part of a new, federal “Climate Resiliency” program, in which $200 million in FEMA funding will be used to support Louisiana’s infrastructure against climate change threats.

Carter and Landrieu said the $19 million will allow Entergy to install new power poles and wires to withstand winds up to 150 miles per hour.

Landrieu said hardening the electrical grid is the first line of defense against storms.

“Of course right now with Idalia, we know all too well that not only do you have to be prepared for a storm… but the way that you build in the first place matters,” said Landrieu.

