JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department is hosting a water assistance outreach event for low-income households.

Jefferson Parish officials said the event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the R.B. Alexander Community Center in Marrero.

The event will offer water bill assistance to Jefferson Parish residents through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. They said eligible households could qualify for up to $3,000.

Parish officials noted that households that have already received water benefits during this period will not be eligiable.

To qualify, people must bring copies of the following documents to the event:

Current Louisiana Driver’s License, Louisiana State Picture I.D. or Passport for ALL household members over 18 years

Social Security Cards for all Household Members

Currently bills for active utility accounts for Electricity, Gas and/or Water

Proof of Address

Proof of income for ALL household members. Income may consist of one or more of the following: Four recent consecutive check stubs containing year-to-date information W-2s for previous year Current copies of Unemployment Benefits, Workers Compensation Benefits, Alimony, Railroad Retirement, Veterans Benefits, or etc. Copies of tax with all schedules for 2022 for self-employment Current Social Security and/or SSI Award Letters (2023 ALL PAGES) Bank statement may be used for SSA and/or SSI income (Dated within last 30 days) Current private pensions or government employee pensions (Must show gross amount) Section 8/Subsidized Housing-Utility Allowance (Contract sheet and form 52667) Zero Income Form for anyone 18 years and older in household without income



