Jefferson Parish suspends Monday garbage service due to possible ice

JEFFERSON, La. — Residents of unicorporated Jefferson Parish and the town of Jean Lafitte will not receive their regularly scheduled garbage and recycling services on Monday.

Jefferson Parish officials announced on Sunday afternoon that collections will be suspended at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15 due to icy conditions from the approaching winter storm. 

In the event that collection does not occur as scheduled, residents should remove waste and recyclables from the curbside and place them out again on their next regularly scheduled collection day.

The residential trash drop-off site at the Jefferson Parish Landfill will also close at the announced cutoff time.

All other Parish trash-drop off sites are closed on Monday. 

