METAIRIE, La (WGNO) –– Many Jefferson Parish students started their first day at new schools thanks to the board-approved Infrastructure and Efficiency Plan.

Superintendent Dr. James Gray said their operations team has been at work all summer, and teachers ensured their classrooms were ready for kids and parents wanting to visit. Gray said they are “trying to build a collaborative culture where everybody feels welcome on the first day of school.”

Jefferson Parish Schools is also starting the school year short-staffed, but Dr. Gray said it’s a trend affecting not only the state but also schools across the country. He explained they are doing everything they can to recruit new teachers but also “want to make sure that we have quality individuals in front of our kids.”

First through eighth graders started Monday. High schoolers are on a Smart Start plan, so seniors started today, juniors begin on Tuesday, sophomores on Wednesday, and freshmen on Thursday. All high schoolers will be back on Friday, August 11.

For families with trouble navigating the new pickup routes, the school system launched the Transportation Hotline: (504) 349-8999.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.