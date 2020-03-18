Jefferson Parish Sheriff searching for missing “person of interest” in Terrytown homicide

TERRYTOWN, LA.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 28-year-old Norris Cook of Marrero. Cook is 5’ 7” tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He sometimes goes by the name “Nardy”.

Cook has been missing since the March 13 homicide in the 200 block of Helen Street, and is considered a person of interest in connection with that investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Cook’s whereabouts is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.