Jefferson Parish Sheriff asks for help in locating missing 10-year-old child

MARRERO, LA.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

Investigators say that they believe that Jerran Davis ran away from home. He was last seen in the 2500 block of Cardinal Drive in Marrero around 4:00 pm on Thursday. Davis is a white male with brown hair, about 4’ 8” tall, and weighs approximately 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jerran Davis is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Department Runaway/Missing Section at 504-364-5300.