Jefferson Parish Sheriff asks for help in identifying two armed robbery suspects

METAIRIE– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in two different robberies that occurred this month.

The first robbery occurred on January 3, 2020 in the 1200 block of Lake Avenue in Metairie.

In this case investigators say that the suspect was part of the attempted armed robbery of an office worker at a business at the location.

Lake Avenue Robbery Suspect

The suspect fled the area in a red Honda CR-V with a spare tire on the rear door, a picture of which is attached.

Vehicle used in Lake Avenue armed robbery

The second robbery happend on January 18, 2020 in Waggaman.

Detectives in this case say that The suspect, pictured with both neck and arm tattoos, hired a cab to take him to the intersection of Megehee Court and Jeffer Drive. Once he arrived in the area, he robbed the cab driver at gunpoint.

Suspect in Waggaman cab robbery

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call our Robbery Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.