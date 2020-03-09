Jefferson Parish Sheriff asks for help in identifying armed robbery/shooting suspect

HARVEY, LA.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a March 5th armed robbery and shooting that happened on Arlington Avenue in Harvey.

Investigators say that the suspect is a black male, 30-40 years old, about 6’ tall with a slim build, and black hair with some grey. He is believed to be driving a silver, early-2000s model BMW 3 series.

Suspect’s Vehicle in Harvey Armed Robbery/ Shooting

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Robbery Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111





